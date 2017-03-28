Proposed CalgaryNEXT site in West Village is ‘dead’: Mayor Naheed Nenshi

The plan to build a new home for the Calgary Flames in the city’s West Village is “dead,” according to Calgary’s mayor.

Naheed Nenshi went on record on Monday evening, confirming the proposed hybrid arena-stadium-field house, called CalgaryNEXT, is not being considered by the City of Calgary.

“The thing about a new arena project – and I’ll use those terms because CalgaryNext, the West Village, is dead – but the thing about a new arena project is that our first criteria has always been public money for public benefits,” Nenshi said. “So, it really is up to the Calgary Sports and Entertainment [Corporation] to figure out what the public benefit is.”

A city report pegged the cost at $1.8 billion.

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) also put forward a so-called Plan B which would see an arena and event centre located on the Stampede Grounds in Victoria Park, a separate fieldhouse in the city’s northwest near the University of Calgary and some renovations to McMahon Stadium.

“A potential site in Victoria Park makes way more sense,” Nenshi said. “Because those infrastructure investments, including the Green Line [LRT], are happening anyway.”