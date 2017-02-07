Victoria Park
February 7, 2017 2:52 pm

New vision for Victoria Park in downtown Calgary revealed

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News

Artist illustration of a rejuvenated 4 Street South of 11 Ave SE

CMLC
The organization responsible for revitalizing Calgary’s East Village has begun developing a master plan vision for Victoria Park, the long-time home of the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede.

Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) said Tuesday the vision is centred on creating a “cultural and entertainment” district in the city’s east end.

“With the new East Village rising rapidly skyward, we’re now turning our attention to the rest of the Rivers District – specifically Victoria Park,” said Michael Brown, CMLC’s president and CEO.

“Much like the East Village of 10 years ago, Victoria Park is an inner-city neighbourhood at a turning point in its history,” Brown said.

“We see this as a major opportunity for a major vision. And to help realize that vision, we’re committing approximately $150 million into infrastructure and place-making initiatives.”

CMLC vice-president Susan Veres said “it’s an area with entertainment in its DNA.”

Venues within Victoria Park include Stampede Park and the Saddledome, home to the Calgary Flames hockey team.

Map showing the rivers district and Victoria Park in Calgary

The downtown district is surrounded by the Glenbow Museum, Arts Commons, Studio Bell, the new central library, Telus Spark science centre, Calgary Zoo and Fort Calgary.

“The stage is set for Calgary’s first master-planned downtown district,” Veres said.

Related initiatives include:

  • Extending 17th Avenue SE through Stampede Park
  • Completing another stage of the East Village river walk
  • Extending the city’s cycle tracks program
  • Developing streetscapes around the future Green Line LRT line

CMLC said it all starts with an “intelligent master plan.”

The agency said a planning team will continue to develop a master plan and deliver it by June 2017.

Calgarians can get more information on the rivers district master plan online.

WATCH: Global News goes on the road in the East Village

 
