COMMENTARY: Hamilton water falls once promoted, now a problem

When I arrived I Hamilton back in 1990, it was a city that was looking for anything positive to hang its hat on after years of decline from the old ‘ambitious city’ days.

One of the early grassroots movements in this city were those who loved nature and wanted to promote Hamilton’s geographical beauty instead of its industrial past.

A campaign grew out of that love to brand Hamilton as a ‘city of waterfalls’.

A secret, soon to be out of the bag, already known by those who lived here for years.

Add the speed of social media and love of the ‘selfie’ and we have a whole other dimension to Hamilton’s exploding renaissance.

So how do we manage the resulting problems of overcrowding and lack of respect for these natural attractions?

It amazes me that people will debate until ice thaws, a ban on tobogganing and road hockey which were illegal in Hamilton up until recently, but stay silent on the constant barrage of rescues.

When we are regularly hearing stories about emergency rope rescues involving those who got too close or simply fell, are we surprised someone has lost their life?

Yes, those other bylaws were an overreaction, but what will it take for any reaction on this issue?

The answer is: When the city gets sued.

When you’re selling an attraction, and can’t protect the ignorant, it becomes a legal problem.

Forget lawsuits with road hockey and tobogganing, wait until this hits the courts.

Suggestions of solution are various and difficult, but one needs to be found, before this gets out of hand.

Some say, it already has…