Father’s Day gift guide: 10 unique ideas that don’t include tools and ties

Dads are the most reliable guys around, but apparently their efforts rarely pay off. According to a recent survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, 49 per cent of Canadians say Father’s Day is no big deal in their household, while moms get all the love and attention on their national holiday.

While chances are your dad would be pretty cool about it, 40 per cent of fathers say they’ve been seriously bummed out by a forgotten Father’s Day.

And unfortunately, even when they’re acknowledged, dads still get the gift shaft over moms — Canadians estimate that they’ll spend nearly $50 less on dear old dad ($136 versus $184).

And let’s be honest, when we do shop for dad, we usually end up in the BBQ, tools or tie aisles of the store, leaving little room for creatively. This year, instead of buying the typical presents (which he has probably collected over the years), opt for something unique and true to his character.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 gifts that will surely leave a smile on pop’s face — and no, tools and ties are not included.

If dad is already the meteorologist in your household, this fancy station will make things more official. The Netatmo Weather Station accurately measures outdoor and indoor home temperatures, relative humidity, sound level, barometric pressure and air quality. All the information stores to his smartphone, which means he can show off his custom-made graphs and data at the next family dinner.

Netatmo Weather Station, $179.99, available at Netatmo.com and various retailers

Alright, what dad hasn’t talked about his fascination with drones? If you’re looking for a gift that will bring out his inner kid, the Apex X100 Camera Drone has a 200-metre range and an HD screen for live streaming. And with the weather getting warmer, we’re sure to see more than one dad testing out his new gadget at the park. (Sorry, mom.)

Apex X100 Camera Drone, $199.99, available at various retailers

Dad has a big heart, so he’ll surely be warmed by this gift that gives back. The Papa Project, one of Plan International Canada’s Gifts of Hope, helps foster strong role models, engage men in the lives of their children, and break stereotypes around masculinity in countries like Senegal and Nigeria. The project also helps facilitate community fathers’ groups, where men can meet to learn about topics like children’s health, and sexual and reproductive health.

The “Papa Project,” $27, available at Plan International

If dad’s always trying to get you to listen to tunes from “back in his day,” he’ll appreciate this old-school record player. Featuring a suitcase-style shell, this turntable includes a built-in speaker as well as a headphone jack. And if he’s a music buff, he most likely has a collection of records ready to go.

Crosley Cruiser Turntable, $129.95, available at Indigo

If dad loves a good brain teaser, especially the daily paper’s crossword puzzle, he’ll be positively tickled by this collection of New York Times crossword puzzles since 1942 — including the first one ever published. Do you love crosswords, too? Get one for yourself and turn it into a family game night.

New York Times Crossword Puzzles, $18, available at the Drake General Store

Help dad keep his five-o’clock shadow under control with this upscale shaving kit from The Art of Shaving. The shaving cream creates a rich and foamy lather that protects his skin from irritation, and softens his stubble for a close and comfortable shave. He can prep his skin with a hydrating pre-shave oil or follow up with the woodsy after-shave balm. Just don’t be surprised if mom can’t keep her hands off his smooth and supple skin.

Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Pure Shaving Brush, $146 (on sale for $109.50 for Father’s Day), available at TheArtofShavingCanada.com

He’s a lover of the links, that dad of yours, so help him perfect his game with this 3D golf swing analyzer. The device attaches to any golf glove and connects wirelessly to his smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. The 3-D swing analysis measures metrics like club speed, tempo, backswing length and more, and the “smart coach” provides personalized training programs with insight from PGA and LPGA players.

Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing Analyzer, $149.99, available at BestBuy.ca

Goodness knows he’s opened his wallet to you enough times over the years, the least you could do is give him a really stylish one. This slim fold wallet with a top flap will allow him to carry all his essentials without bulking up his pocket. It has 10 card slots, four slip pockets and a cash compartment, and comes in a vintage-look leather that gets softer with use.

Men’s Slimfold Top Flap Tribe Wallet, $68, available at Roots

Chances are dad’s simply not himself until he’s had his first cup of coffee. Help him get his day started off on the right foot with the Keurig coffeemaker in greenery (it’s the Pantone colour of the year). He’ll be energized, sufficiently caffeinated and super hip, to boot.

Keurig K15 Greenery Coffeemaker, $99.99, available at Keurig.ca and various retailers

What do you get when you blend a love of beer with dad humour? These hand blown Pilsner glasses with hilarious moustache etchings that are sure to keep your dad and his beer-drinking buddies amused from the first pour to the last sip.

Moustache Pilsner Glasses, $61.96, available at Nordstrom