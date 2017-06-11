Cat yoga helping out Saskatoon SPCA

The felines stole the show at the Sunday afternoon yoga class at Ground Yoga.

It was the fourth time the yoga studio hosted the “Cats on Mats” fundraiser. All the admission funds go towards the Saskatoon SPCA.

“Quite soon after we post the class, it gets filled up,” yoga instructor Christina Chiesa explained.

“I don’t how you wouldn’t want to do yoga with a little kitty,” Chiesa smiled while petting a kitten.

Kittens roamed the yoga class, while participants tried to lure them with cat toys and sounds to their mats.

The cat yoga class featured a mother and her four kittens.

In April, a cat was found pregnant at the Saskatoon landfill. Shortly after she had four kittens, which were delivered to the Saskatoon SPCA by a Good Samaritan.

The two male and two female kittens are currently in foster care, but in a couple of weeks will be up for adoption through the SPCA.

“We have tons of kitten litters coming in right now. Especially springtime, everybody knows, you see lots of litters of newborn animals,” Jasmine Hanson, the Saskatoon SPCA coordinator assistant, said.

“I just love cats, and I love teaching yoga. It’s just a really fun to combine the two,” Chiesa said.

“I like to call it downward kitten pose.”

“At my first Cats on Mats class, I actually adopted one of the cats and he’s my best friend now.”