Warning issued to cat owners about the dangers of highrise living

The BC SPCA is warning cat owners who live in highrise buildings to be careful after a number of cats have been injured or killed falling from balconies.

“At the Vancouver shelter we’ve had four cats brought to us in two weeks alone who were seriously injured after jumping or falling from highrise balconies,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager of the Vancouver SPCA Branch, said in a release. “Two of the cats were in such extreme distress with multiple injuries that we couldn’t save them. It is heartbreaking to think of the excruciating pain and suffering these cats must have endured.”

A three-month-old Himalayan kitten, named Roger Moore, is now in the care of the Vancouver SPCA after falling or jumping from an unknown number of floors from a 26-storey building recently. Staff say Roger suffered a broken front leg and has trauma to his T2 and T3 vertebrae. But he will be available for adoption when he’s healed.

“He purrs non-stop and loves everyone! Apparently, he thinks he’s a stunt kitten though,” said Dunlop but adds it’s important for cat owners to recognize that living in a highrise can be dangerous.

“People assume cats have wonderful balance, but all it takes is an unexpected gust of wind or a sudden noise to spook a cat for a potentially fatal fall to occur,” she said. “We hope that by issuing this warning we can prevent other injuries and deaths from occurring.”

If cat owners do allow their pets on balconies, they should ensure the area is enclosed so cats cannot fall through the bars or above the railing.

The medical costs for Roger Moore’s care are expected to be nearly $5,000. For those who wish help him and other animals like him at the Vancouver SPCA, donations can be made online at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person, at 1205 East 7th Ave., Vancouver.