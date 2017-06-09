Man dead, 2 people injured after single-vehicle rollover near Wetaskiwin
A 29-year-old man from Maskwacis died in a single-vehicle rollover in Wetaskiwin County on Thursday.
Wetaskiwin RCMP said a van was travelling north on Range Road 235 at around 9:45 p.m. when the driver lost control. The white 2006 Pontiac Montana rolled several times.
Police said there were three passengers in the vehicle. Two of them were taken to hospital in Edmonton where they’re believed to be in critical condition. The fourth person did not sustain serious injuries, RCMP said.
Police are investigating the crash, but no charges have been laid.
Wetaskiwin RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 780-312-7267. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
