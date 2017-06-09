Quebec aims to protect youth, address sexual exploitation

The government tabled amendments Friday to a bill aimed to stop teen runaways from group homes, as well as to prevent underage sexual exploitation.

The youth protection minister tabled amendments to Bill 99, which she introduced last year. Minister Lucie Charlebois said she is bolstering four areas that needed to be looked at and beefed up as a result of a study of the legislation after a string of runaways at a youth centre in Laval in the winter of 2016. One of the amendments gives more power to workers in group homes.

“They’re going to be able to say, ‘No, you’re not going out because I think you’re in danger if you go out. You’re putting yourself in danger,'” Charlebois said.

One report found that many of these runaways were young women who had past connections with pimps. Sexual exploitation has been a big issue in the run-up to Grand Prix weekend. There’s been many calls to address human trafficking. The CAQ is pushing for a separate National Assembly hearing on the issue.

“We have to really, really know what we’re talking about. We have to make a social debate about that matter which is really important to us so to start with the commission is the way to do things right,” said CAQ MNA Jean-Francois Roberge.

Charlebois said she doesn’t think a separate hearing is necessary: “It’s already in the law,” she said in reference to Bill 99. “So if they want to talk about it, they’re going to be pleased.”

Charlebois said hearings on the amendments to the Youth Protection Act will happen as soon as possible, but she gave no timeline for when the bill will be adopted.