Grand Prix kicks off with topless protester, ribbon-cutting

A topless woman emerging amid purple smoke is not how Grand Prix Canada envisioned the Formula 1 party starting off.

But sometimes, big celebrations come with big problems.

The woman was a protester, out to crash the party and denounce what she called the sexual exploitation of women during the Grand Prix, as she shouted, “exploitation is not a celebration.”

But she only proved to be a minor disruption after police took her into custody.

Lance Stroll, Canada’s newest racing star, kicked off the festivities.

He cut a red ribbon that marked Dorchester Square’s temporary name change to “Place du 50éme”.

The name commemorates half a century of the sport in Canada.

READ MORE: F1 driver Lance Stroll stops by the Montreal Children’s Hospital

Twenty-four kiosks have been set up until Sunday. They include 3D race simulators, in which people can experience the twists and turns of the Gilles Villeneuve circuit as if they were racing on it themselves.

For those who are more hands-on, a go-kart track has been set up on Cypress Street, just off the square.

But for those who aren’t driving go-karts but real cars, traffic could prove to be an unwelcome guest at the Grand Prix.

Peel Street was blocked off from Sainte-Catherine all the way down René Lévesque Streets.

And Grand Prix Canada said it’s all part of the deal.

“We are bringing a lot to the city and we should look at that side of the event,” Grand Prix Canada president Francois Dumontier said.