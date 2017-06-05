F1 driver Lance Stroll stops by the Montreal Children’s Hospital

Montreal-born F1 pilot Lance Stroll made a pit stop at the Montreal Children’s Hospital to raise the spirits of kids being treated there.

The teenager is in town ahead of the big race this weekend.

Stroll said he was happy to be back in Montreal, and that it was important for him to visit the Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: F1 event promoters to share the spotlight during Grand Prix Weekend

“Montreal means everything to me. Today is a very emotional day for me but I think a very happy day for everyone,” Stroll said.

“I just want to put a smile on some kids’ faces. Nothing makes me feel better than doing that. So I’m looking forward to a happy day.”

At 18-years-old, Stoll is the first Canadian to race in Formula One since Jacques Villeneuve.

READ MORE: Montreal teen, Lance Stroll, named F1’s newest driver despite not having road license

It’s his first season as an F1 driver.

This weekend will also be the first time he takes part in his home-town race.

Stroll will also be making an appearance Wednesday at F1’s 50th anniversary downtown.