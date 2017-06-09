Government trying to whitewash Fort McMurray wildfire details: Opposition leader

The Wildrose Opposition leader in Alberta says the government is attempting to whitewash the findings of reports into the Fort McMurray wildfire disaster.

Brian Jean says the lives of thousands of peoples were put at risk because the government wasn’t ready to fight the fire properly and was slow to respond.

Jean, who lost his home to the flames, says it was only by the grace of God that more than 80,000 people were able to escape.

He is calling for a judge-led independent public inquiry to get more answers about what happened.

The Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives are also accusing the government of not releasing the reports quickly enough, including one that was ready in March.

Agriculture Minister Oneil Carlier said they didn’t want to release them as the anniversary of the fire approached.

Jean said it is “absolutely outrageous that the government hid this report for months to avoid accountability.”

“The thousands of people who lost their homes have been demanding answers and the government has intentionally hid this report from them.

“The information in this report shows that we were not prepared and more should have been done. It’s now more clear than ever that we need an independent judge-led inquiry for full transparency and accountability.”

The reports say the fire caught the government by surprise and recommends the province review how it manages emergencies.

They also suggest that not enough money is being spent to prevent and prepare for wildfires.

With files from Global News.