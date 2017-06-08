Province to release 2 reports on Fort McMurray wildfire response Thursday night

On Thursday evening, the government of Alberta will be releasing two reports looking into the Fort McMurray wildfire response.

Provincial Affairs reporter Tom Vernon will attend the 6 p.m. news briefing and we will update this story as details become available.

The ministers of agriculture and forestry and municipal affairs will attend.

In May 2016, the wildfire forced the evacuation of the entire city of Fort McMurray, surrounding communities, and oilsands sites and camps.

The wildfire ripped through neighbourhoods, homes and businesses – and 600,000 hectares of land.

Three separate reviews were ordered to examine the response to the emergency and the call to get out.

The reports – two provincial and one municipal – were expected to be released this spring.

The province said the reviews, conducted by KPMG and MNP, are “standard practice after disasters.”

