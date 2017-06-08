Saskatoon-wide composting program would benefit landfill: report

Implementing mandatory composting for Saskatoon residents has the greatest opportunity for single-family households to address the city’s landfill woes.

During a study, 58 per cent of the waste sampled in Saskatoon’s residential black carts was organic waste, according to Toronto-based firm, Dillon Consulting.

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan looks to tackle food waste with food dehydrator

The group was tasked with finding the most impactful and suitable ways to divert waste from the Saskatoon landfill.

The consultant’s findings were compiled in a report that went before the Saskatoon Environmental Advisory Committee on Thursday.

“The only way we’re going to get to a point where we actually reach our target around waste diversion is by adopting something like a mandatory composting program for the entire city for all residential households,” said committee member David McGrane.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council wants you to eat garbage

The city’s current green cart organics collection program is capped at 8,000 subscribers.

The report also notes industrial, commercial and institutional waste creators make up two-thirds of the city’s refuse, while residences are responsible for the remainder.

The City of Saskatoon has set a goal of diverting 70 per cent of its waste from the landfill by 2023.

Not meeting diversion targets has already shortened the landfill’s lifespan and it would cost $26 million to shut it down, not including the cost to open a new one.

City staff are now preparing two discussion papers, delving into possible composting programs, ways to charge for waste like a utility and addressing the city’s role in handling non-residential waste.

The papers will be up for consideration in August.