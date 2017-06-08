WRHA
June 8, 2017 2:05 pm
Updated: June 8, 2017 2:07 pm

$5M to be spent on severance to WRHA management

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Jeremy Desrochers/Global News
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has shared just how much money could be paid out to staff who just lost their jobs.

On Tuesday the WRHA revealed 132 employees in management positions had received pink slips.

The health authority now says $5,355,374.50 could be paid in severance.

That works out to an average package of about $40,000, although it’s not clear if everyone who lost their job will receive severance.

The WRHA says long-term the elimination of more than 100 positions will save taxpayers about $10 million annually.

Earlier this year the provincial conservative government told the WRHA to cut it’s management by 15 percent.  A similar directive was given to all health authorities, with dozens of additional layoffs throughout the province this week.

 

 

