B.C. legislature called back on June 22

VICTORIA – Politicians have been called back to the British Columbia legislature on June 22, setting the stage for a possible change in the provincial government.

Premier Christy Clark has said she expects to lose a confidence vote in the house after the New Democrats and Greens reached an agreement to allow the NDP to form a minority government.

No party won a majority of seats in a provincial election last month.

The Liberals won 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature, with the NDP winning 41 seats and the Greens three.

The results left Clark with a tenuous grip on power and spelled the likely end for the Liberals’ 16 years in government.

Government House Leader Mike de Jong issued a statement Wednesday about the recall of the legislature, saying the first order of business will be to elect a Speaker.

“After which, and in the aftermath of a very close election, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the house.”

Green Leader Andrew Weaver welcomed the decision to recall the house.

“I’m glad that the premier has finally decided to recall the legislature,” Weaver said in a statement. “In the weeks since the election, it has been encouraging to see all three parties agree that British Columbians want us to work together.”