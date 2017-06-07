Toronto school partially closed after alleged prank sees peanut butter spread throughout building

A facilities team will be working overnight as part of a massive clean up which saw peanut butter and cooking oil spread throughout the hallways of a North York high school.

Early morning staff at Senator O’Connor College School on Wednesday noticed discrepancies prior to the first classes of the school day. After reporting to the principal, the Toronto Catholic District School Board dispatched a so called cleaning “SWAT” team to the site.

Head of communications for the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), John Yan told AM640 that a “graduated release” of students was executed to safeguard against potential allergic reactions to some students.

“Grade 11s and 12s were permitted to go home as their classes were cancelled,” said Yan, “while grades 9 and 10 were allowed to continue because of the quick cleaning by crews, and other areas that were not affected.”

Senator O’Connor College School is a two story facility which has 1200 students attending on a regular basis.

Yan says an investigation is underway spearheaded by the school’s principal. Early indications are it was graduation prank conducted by grade 12 students.

“This is an example of prank, unfortunately, that went a little bit awry, and is considered vandalism.” said Yan, who also believes it was likely “driven by social media.”

The TCDSB told AM640 that incidents involving student vandalism are taken very seriously, and disciplinary action will be taken upon the end of the investigation.