Toronto school board cancelling future trips to U.S. due to ‘uncertainty’ over travel ban

The Toronto District School Board is cancelling all future trips to the United States, citing “uncertainty” surrounding the country’s travel restrictions.

The TDSB said in a statement that despite the fact an executive order on border restrictions announced earlier this month has been suspended pending the outcome of court challenges, questions about the restrictions and whether they will be reinstated remain.

“There continues to be uncertainty surrounding these new restrictions — specifically with regards to who may be impacted and when,” Dr. John Malloy, TDSB director of education, said in a statement.

“With this in mind, the Toronto District School Board is now faced with a difficult choice.”

The school board said it could either allow the trips to go forward in hopes that every student was able to cross the border, or cancel the trips outright knowing students could possibly miss out on scholastic and athletic opportunities they had paid for.

“After much consultation and thought, and because at this time, no executive order is in place, we have reached the decision that school trips to the U.S. that have already been approved … will be allowed to proceed to ensure that students do not miss out on these opportunities,” Malloy said, adding there were a total of 24 trips involving around 800 students as well as 100 students attending the DECA competition.

“At the same time, no student or staff trips to the U.S. will be booked until further notice.”

The TDSB said it was important to note that if the executive order is fully implemented in the future, which could result in any number of students being excluded from trips to the U.S., the school board would “cancel already-approved trips to the U.S. for the remainder of this school year.”

If that were to transpire, the school board would refund students, parents and staff on any costs not covered by insurance.

“We do not make this decision lightly, but given the uncertainty of these new travel restrictions and when they may come into effect, if at all, we strongly believe that our students should not be placed into these situations of potentially being turned away at the border,” Malloy said.

“The TDSB remains committed to ensuring that fairness, equity, and inclusion are essential principles of our school system and are integrated into all our policies, programs, operations, and practices, including school trips.”

The school board said that if there were any students with appropriate documentation that were denied entry to the U.S. “for no legitimate reason” in the future, the entire school trip would then return to Toronto.

“It is my hope that our students, staff and parents will understand and support this difficult decision. We feel it strikes a balance between our equity and inclusion commitments as a school board, while not cancelling already-approved trips for which a financial loss would be incurred,” Malloy said.

“Rest assured, we will continue to monitor this situation very closely and should we receive additional information or clarification with regards to what students could expect at the U.S. border, we may revisit these decisions. However, based on all the information we currently have available to us, we feel this is the right action to take at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Ontario Ministry of Education was not immediately available for comment.

