Reality check: This anti-James Comey ad is set to run during ex-FBI boss’ testimony, but how accurate is it?

An advertisement attacking James Comey’s credibility, and labelling him a “showboat,” is set to air on television Thursday during the former FBI director’s testimony on the Russia investigation and whether U.S. President Donald Trump pressured him to end the investigation.

And The Great America Alliance, a non-profit “issues” group formed after the Trump’s election to advocate for his administration is taking aim at Comey with an ad which will run on CNN and Fox News Thursday.

Along with calling Comey a “showboat,” the 30-second ad also criticizes his handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton and being more concerned about politics than his job.

Here’s a breakdown of the claims:

STATEMENT: “As head of the FBI, James Comey put politics over protecting America.”

This statement could be alluding to Comey’s decision to announce he was reviewing more emails relating to Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information, just two weeks before the election.

At the time, Trump praise the announcement.

“The FBI has just sent a letter to Congress, informing them they have discovered new emails pertaining to the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s investigation and they are reopening the case into her criminal and illegal conduct that threatens the security of the Unites States of America,” Trump said during an October campaign rally. “I have great respect for the FBI for righting this wrong.”

Just two days before the election, Comey announced he had reviewed emails and continued to believe she should not be prosecuted. Clinton went on to blame Comey, among others, for her stunning defeat

STATEMENT: “After the FBI banned terms like radical Islam for political correctness, Comey allowed the dangerous practice to continue.”

Trump made reference to “radical Islamic terrorism” throughout his campaign and had previously criticized Barack Obama and Clinton for not saying those three words.

If elected POTUS – I will stop RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM in this country! In order to do this, we need to #DrainTheSwamp! pic.twitter.com/hfrRusrTy0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2016

Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn't he should immediately resign in disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

However, before his first foreign trip as president, Trump was reportedly warned to not use term “radical Islamic terrorism” because it doesn’t help with U.S. relations with its allies in the fight against terrorism.

Trump had previously been warned about using the term “radical Islamic terrorism,” when National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster reportedly told staff that the term was not helpful because terrorists are “un-Islamic.”

During his first foreign trip as president, Trump dropped the term, replacing with words to the likes of Islamic extremism and “evil losers.”

STATEMENT: “When terror attacks were on the rise last year, Comey was consumed with election meddling, and after he testified before the US Senate, Comey’s own staff admitted some of his answers were flat out wrong.”

Comey had testified in Congress that Clinton’s campaign aide Huma Abedin had forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband’s laptop in a potential security breach. His comments were deemed inaccurate and the FBI was forced to send a letter to Congress saying Comey had misspoken.

STATEMENT: “James Comey: just another DC insider only in it for himself”

The Great America Alliance ad is dubbed “Showboat,” something Trump referred to Comey as just after he fired the FBI boss.

“He’s a showboat, he’s a grandstander, the FBI has been in turmoil,” Trump said in an NBC interview shortly after Comey’s firing. “You take a look at the FBI a year ago, it was in virtual turmoil, less than a year ago. It hasn’t recovered from that.”

Trump had previously said he terminated Comey’s based on a recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.