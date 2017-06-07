Inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary dies

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert has died.

Officials with Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said Daniel James Tokarchuk, 44, was taken to hospital by emergency personnel early in the morning of June 7, 2017.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate Curtis Cozart dies

He was pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m. CT.

His next of kin have been notified.

A cause of death has not been released and no other details have been provided.

READ MORE: Kinew James inquest concludes with 23 recommendations

Tokarchuk had been serving an indeterminate sentence since Dec. 16, 2004 for second-degree murder, mischief, and failing to comply with appearance notices.

Police and the coroner’s office have been notified and CEC staff will be reviewing the circumstances of the incident.