Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies

Curtis Robert Cozart, an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, has died.

Correctional Service Canada officials said Cozart, 30, was taken to hospital by emergency services personnel late Wednesday evening where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Kinew James inquest concludes with 23 recommendations

No details surrounding the circumstances leading up to his death, or the cause of death, has been released.

His family has been notified.

Cozart had been serving a two year, four month sentence since Oct. 6, 2016 for assault with a weapon, assault using force, theft, obstruction of a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

READ MORE: Inquest into the death of John MacAulay ends with no recommendations

Police and the coroner’s office have been notified and Correctional Service Canada staff will review the circumstances of his death.