View full results
Canada
May 10, 2017 2:52 pm
Updated: May 10, 2017 2:59 pm

Inquest into the death of John MacAulay ends with no recommendations

By Reporter  Global News

No recommendations made by inquest jury into the death of John MacAulay at the Saskatchewan Correctional Centre.

File / Global News
A A

The inquest into the death of John MacAulay was expected to run until Wednesday, but concluded a day early.

A jury found MacAulay died by suicide in March 2016 while in custody at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Inquest underway into 2016 death of John MacAulay at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

He was on remand, awaiting trial for second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Norman Playter.

MacAulay was accused of putting Playter’s body in a refrigerator and then setting it on fire.

Both men were members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

READ MORE: Saskatoon inmate didn’t show suicide warning signs before death: inquest

Before his death, MacAulay denied the allegations in a letter to his lawyer, which remand staff could not read due to privilege laws.

The jurors did not make any recommendations at the end of the inquest.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
In-custody Death
Inmate
Inquest
John Glen MacAulay
Norman Playter
Outlaws Motorcycle Club
Public Inquest
Saskatoon Correctional Centre
Second Degree Murder
Suicide
Suicide Warning Signs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News