Inquest into the death of John MacAulay ends with no recommendations

The inquest into the death of John MacAulay was expected to run until Wednesday, but concluded a day early.

A jury found MacAulay died by suicide in March 2016 while in custody at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

He was on remand, awaiting trial for second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Norman Playter.

MacAulay was accused of putting Playter’s body in a refrigerator and then setting it on fire.

Both men were members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Before his death, MacAulay denied the allegations in a letter to his lawyer, which remand staff could not read due to privilege laws.

The jurors did not make any recommendations at the end of the inquest.