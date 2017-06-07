Long-term offender nabbed while trying to force his way through SkyTrain faregate

A 35-year-old Yukon man has been arrested by Metro Vancouver Transit Police on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of a long-term supervision order.

Richard Linklater was stopped at Edmonds SkyTrain Station on the morning of June 1 by Transit Police officers on patrol, as he tried to force his way through a faregate.

When officers talked to him, he allegedly initially lied about his name, but eventually provided his correct name, leading to the discovery of a warrant.

When Linklater was told he would be arrested, Transit Police say he became very agitated and advised officers they would have to take him “the hard way.”

He was later taken into custody without incident.

Drug paraphernalia was found on him during a search.

Transit Police say Linklater has a lengthy criminal history with over 50 convictions, including numerous violent offences.

In February, he was convicted of robbery, fraud, driving while disqualified and escaping lawful custody.

A dangerous offender designation was initially sought by the Crown, but later changed to long-term supervision after Linklater pledged to get mental health treatment and stop using drugs.