2 Manitobans get chance to wear maple leaf for CONCACAF Gold Cup

Two Winnipeg soccer players could be representing their country later this summer at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Midfielders Marco Bustos and Kianz Froese were among the 40 players on the provisional list that Canada Soccer submitted for the 14th edition of the confederation championship.

Bustos plays for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 of the United Soccer League and appeared in four games for the Whitecaps in the MLS in 2015 and 2016. He helped the FC Northwest Lions win a Manitoba provincial title in 2010 before claiming a silver medal at the Under-16 Canadian Club Championship. The 21-year-old attended Garden City Collegiate before joining the Whitecaps FC Residency program. Bustos also played for Canada at the 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Froese, 21, spent parts of three seasons with the Whitecaps FC of the MLS before joining Fortuna Düsseldorf of Regionalliga in Germany earlier this year. He scored seven goals in 14 games this season.

Canada’s final 23-man roster will be chosen from the provisional list in June. The Gold Cup is contested every two years with Canada failing to advance out of the group stage in 2015. The competition begins on July 7 across 14 different stadiums in the United States.

