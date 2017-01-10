Winnipeg’s Marco Bustos to tryout for spot on national men’s soccer team

Winnipegger Marco Bustos will be among those hoping to land a spot on Canada’s men’s national soccer team for an international friendly later this month.

The 20-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder has been invited to the squad’s upcoming training camp in Fort Lauderdale, FL. From the tryout, 18 players will be selected to play in Canada’s friendly against Bermuda on Jan. 22.

Honoured to represent my country with another call-up to @CanadaSoccerEN senior men's team ⚽️🇨🇦✈️ https://t.co/BrtGRTJ9O3 — Marco Bustos (@marcobustos10) January 10, 2017

Bustos made his men’s national team debut on Oct. 13, 2015 in a friendly against Ghana. He played his first MLS game the following day with Vancouver. Bustos scored a goal in three games this past season as a member of the Whitecaps.