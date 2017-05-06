Winnipeg Football Club hopes to bring new pro soccer league to Manitoba

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Football Club is trying to bring a new professional soccer team to the Manitoba capital.

The club confirmed they are committed to bringing a Tier 1 FIFA sanctioned league to Canada. They already applied and have been accepted as a member of the Canadian Soccer Association. Canada Soccer had already unveiled plans for a new Canadian Premier League. The new CPL has received interest from 10 cities from across the country.

“For the past 18 months, we have been working with the group that is spearheading this venture and have indicated our interest in founding a club here in Manitoba.” said WFC President and CEO Wade Miller in a statement.

The Winnipeg based team would play out of Investors Group Field.

“We know from hosting the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup that this community has a passion for the sport,” Miller said. “There has been a lot of work done behind the scenes to move this endeavor forward.”

The league hopes to start play in the fall of 2018.

The Winnipeg Fury played in the Canadian Soccer League from 1988 to 1992 and also participated in the Canadian National Soccer League for one season in 1993 before they folded. WSA Winnipeg has played in the USL’s Premier Development League since 2011.