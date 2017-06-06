Man arrested in connection with canvasser assault released from custody

A 69-year-old suspect in the assault of a door-to-door canvasser in East Vancouver has been released from custody.

The man was arrested on June 2 in relation to last week’s sexual assault, in which an 18-year-old woman canvassing for donations in the area of Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street was attacked.

The woman was reportedly groped at a residence. She fled the home and contacted police.

The investigation was conducted by the Sex Crimes Unit, and the suspect was brought in for police questioning.

He has since been released with a Sept. 11 court date.