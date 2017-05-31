Police investigating alleged sexual assault of door-to-door canvasser in East Vancouver
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman, who was canvassing door-to-door for donations in East Vancouver, Tuesday night.
According to police, the 18-year-old was in the area of Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street just after 8 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled inside a home and groped by an unknown male.
The woman fled the home and called police.
Few details have been released by police as the investigation is currently on-going.
