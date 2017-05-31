Crime
May 31, 2017 6:07 pm

Police investigating alleged sexual assault of door-to-door canvasser in East Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

FILE PHOTO: According to police, the 18-year-old was in the area of Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street just after 8 p.m. on May 30, 2017.

File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman, who was canvassing door-to-door for donations in East Vancouver, Tuesday night.

According to police, the 18-year-old was in the area of Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street just after 8 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled inside a home and groped by an unknown male.

The woman fled the home and called police.

Few details have been released by police as the investigation is currently on-going.
Report an error
Crime
East Vancouver
Sexual Assault
Vancouver
Vancouver Police Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News