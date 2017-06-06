Michael Moore launches TrumpiLeaks, wants whistleblowers to help bring down Trump

Controversial filmmaker Michael Moore is taking his battle against U.S. President Donald Trump to new heights, announcing Tuesday that he’s launching a website called Trumpileaks.

Like its inspiration — international website WikiLeaks, which has published countless secret documents, emails and classifed information — TrumpiLeaks’ ultimate objective is to publish items that may help bring down the Trump presidency.

Moore encourages any “whistleblowers” to privately communicate with him and his team, usually by encryption, via the website. In a blog post written for HuffPost, Moore outlines the things people can submit, including documents, video and/or audio recordings and photographs.

“Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny,” wrote Moore.

In his post, Moore accuses Trump of thinking, acting and saying he’s above the law, and it’s Americans’ “patriotic duty” to act.

“From the time you [started reading this] to the time you get to the bottom of it, there’s a decent chance that our President will have violated the constitution, obstructed justice, lied to the American people, encouraged or supported acts of violence, or committed some horrible mistake that would’ve ended any other politician’s career (or sent you or I to jail),” Moore wrote. “And just like all the times he’s done so in the past, he will get away with it.”

Moore also outlines the importance of whistleblowing, and how it helped form the America people live in today. He even quotes Vice-President Mike Pence to bolster his point-of-view.

“The power and the importance of whistleblowing is part of the American tradition and as old as the republic itself,” he wrote.

Moore has been waging a long battle on Trump, and was one of only a handful of people who predicted his presidential election victory. In the past several months, Moore has come up with an action plan, put on an impromptu stage play and aggressively campaigned Democrats to do something to oust Trump from office.

Of course, Moore isn’t new to political commentary. Moore won an Oscar in 2003 for his gun violence documentary Bowling for Columbine, and was nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for Sicko, an indictment of the U.S. health-care industry.

He is also the author of best-selling books including Stupid White Men and Here Comes Trouble.

In October, three weeks before the 2016 presidential elections, he released the anti-Trump documentary film Michael Moore in Trumpland. At the end of March, Moore asked Democrats to declare a “national emergency” while the FBI is probing Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

TrumpiLeaks’ debut comes on the heels of Moore’s reveal that he’s working on a new documentary about Trump.

As of this writing, the White House has not commented on Moore’s website.