Michael Moore Broadway show seeks to ‘bring down’ Donald Trump

If you heard the words “Michael Moore on Broadway,” you’d be forgiven if you were confused. He’s not exactly a song-and-dance man.

But it turns out that the controversial filmmaker is taking a different approach in his crusade to halt U.S. President Donald Trump by putting on a Broadway solo show, titled The Terms of My Surrender, that’s running for 12 weeks at New York City’s Belasco Theatre.

Moore, 63, insists that his satirical show, which features all-new material, will “bring down” Trump’s presidency. His plan is to riff off of daily, of-the-minute news, and use surprise guests at every show.”

“We need an army of satirists,” said Moore to Variety. “His Achilles heel is his very, very thin skin.”

In another dig at Trump, Moore is saving the presidential box at the Belasco for him every single night of the show’s run, in the hopes that he might eventually take in a performance.

“It will sit empty until he sits there,” joked Moore. “I hope he comes to see it, or his family. Or Mike Pence. We won’t boo him!” Moore is referencing the occasion when then Vice-President-elect Pence attended a performance of musical Hamilton, and was roundly booed by the audience.

Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will direct the show.

“It’s a 12-week limited run,” said Moore. “I would like Trump to have the same thing. I really am in a take-no-prisoners mode right now.”

Tickets for The Terms of My Surrender, which starts its run on July 28, go on sale Monday.

Of course, Moore isn’t new to political commentary, especially when it comes to Donald Trump, of whom he’s been a very loud critic. Moore won an Oscar in 2003 for his gun violence documentary Bowling for Columbine, and was nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for Sicko, an indictment of the U.S. health-care industry.

He is also the author of best-selling books including Stupid White Men and Here Comes Trouble.

In October, three weeks before the 2016 presidential elections, he released the anti-Trump documentary film Michael Moore in Trumpland. At the end of March, Moore asked Democrats to declare a “national emergency” while the FBI is probing Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

