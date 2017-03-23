Michael Moore asks Democrats to declare ‘national emergency’ during Trump FBI probe

Michael Moore, controversial documentary filmmaker and ever-present thorn in President Donald Trump‘s side, has called for a national emergency to be declared by U.S. Democrats.

Moore’s logic? While President Trump and his team are being investigated by the FBI for potential connections to Russia during the recent election, all business dealings tied to him are suspect and compromised.

In his typical humourous fashion, Moore posted a picture of HAL 9000 — the sentient computer from 2001: A Space Odyssey — to his Instagram account, hoping to prod Democratic leaders into action.

Moore, 62, calls the espionage investigation “a shock to our democracy,” and requests that Democrats “bring a halt to all business being done in the name of this potential felony suspect, Donald J. Trump.”

He further claims that Trump’s presidency “has no legitimacy until the FBI — and an independent investigative committee — discovers the truth.” Moore alleges that the FBI is “Trump-friendly,” implying that whatever scrutiny the president is under is biased.

Moore closes out his post with a quote from former president Richard Nixon, who was famously embroiled in the Watergate scandal; Trump has brought up the historic event before. Former newscaster Dan Rather even predicted that Trump’s so-called “Russia scandal” could be the next Watergate.

Of course, Moore has been critical of Trump for years, long before he was elected into the highest office in U.S. politics. The filmmaker was also one of the only people to correctly predict a Trump victory.

In mid-October 2016, Moore made an anti-Trump documentary titled Michael Moore in Trumpland that came as a surprise to everyone, including fans of the filmmaker. The film is based on a one-man show, October Surprise, that Moore performed in Ohio and depicts Moore “diving right into hostile territory,” according to a brief description. Essentially, Moore meets and talks to Trump supporters for much of the movie.

What was most surprising about Trumpland is Moore’s conclusion: that Trump would win the election over Clinton, and it would be the “biggest ‘F**k you!’ ever recorded in human history.”

WATCH: Michael Moore marches alongside demonstrators chanting ‘not my president’

(This wasn’t the first time Moore predicted a Trump victory; the first time he did was in late 2015, when he said “people are feeling more and more that we’ve moved back into a darker time.”)

Moore’s belief is that Middle America, made up of farmers and blue-collar workers, were fed up with the economic suffering of the last eight years. The four so-called “Rust Belt” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin all went to Trump, and along with them, enough electoral votes to cruise to victory over his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

As of this writing, the Democratic Party has not responded to Moore’s suggestion.