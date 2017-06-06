Red Deer woman charged with impaired driving after school bus with 18 kids on board hits tree

A 42-year-old woman is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the school bus she was driving hit a tree and traffic sign Monday afternoon.

RCMP responded just before 4 p.m. after a witness saw the crash in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood and called 911. Red Deer Emergency Services and fire staff also attended the scene.

EMS personnel assessed the driver and the children who were on the bus and found no one had been injured.

The kids were between the ages of five and 12.

Red Deer RCMP started an impaired driving investigation at the scene, which led to four criminal charges against the school bus driver.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk of Red Deer has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operate a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Kolodychuk is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on July 12.

On Monday evening, Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) issued a statement on its website saying the RCMP took the driver into custody as they investigated whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“We are deeply concerned and shocked by this incident,” RDPS Supt. Stu Henry wrote in the statement. “Adults who serve our students carry a significant responsibility for their safety and care.”

The RDPS said the students on the bus attend École Barrie Wilson School. The board said Prairie Bus Lines is contracted to transport students to the district and said the driver involved “is also a regular driver for students from Mattie McCullough Elementary.”

According to the RDPS, Prairie Bus Lines dispatched a different bus after the crash to take the students home.

“Red Deer Public Schools and Prairie Bus Lines personnel are cooperating fully with the investigation,” the school board said.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich