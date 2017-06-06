RCMP investigate after school bus crashes in Red Deer with students on board

The RCMP are investigating after a school bus with 18 students on board crashed into both a tree and a sign in Red Deer on Monday afternoon.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

The RCMP declined to say whether the driver of the bus was arrested, however, Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) issued a statement on its website alleging the RCMP took the driver into custody as they investigated whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“We are deeply concerned and shocked by this incident,” RDPS Supt. Stu Henry wrote in the statement. “Adults who serve our students carry a significant responsibility for their safety and care.”

The RCMP did not confirm what factors were being considered as possibly playing a role in the crash.

The RDPS said the students on the bus attend École Barrie Wilson School. The board said Prairie Bus Lines is contracted to transport students to the district and said the driver involved “is also a regular driver for students from Mattie McCullough Elementary.”

According to the RDPS, Prairie Bus Lines dispatched a different bus after the crash to take the students home.

“Red Deer Public Schools and Prairie Bus Lines personnel are cooperating fully with the investigation,” the school board said.

The RCMP said an investigation into what happened is ongoing and that it would provide an update once it is available.

Mounties said the crash took place in the community of Vanier.