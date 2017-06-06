Calgary traffic: 14 and 15 Avenues S.W. switch to one-way streets on June 8

Two residential roads in the Beltline will be turned into one-way streets later this week to help ease congestion during the reconstruction of 17 Avenue S.W.

Both 14 and 15 Avenues will become one-way streets between Macleod Trail and 8 Street S.W. between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, starting on June 8.

During the switch, 14 Avenue will be one-way heading westbound while 15 Avenue will be a one-way heading eastbound.

“The main reason we wanted to turn 14 and 15 into one-ways is because we wanted to accommodate bus detours and keep them as close to 17 Avenue as possible,” spokesperson Jessica Bell explained. “By turning 14 and 15 Avenue into one-ways, it allows [buses] room to go down the street safely and keep the route as close to 17 Avenue as possible.”

During the switch, the City of Calgary said crews will change one block at a time, starting in the west end of 14 Avenue and the east end of 15 Avenue.

Signs will guide people around the construction zone and then back onto 17 Avenue.

The change will stay in place for four months before being moved between 8 Street S.W. and 14 Street S.W. as renovations on 17 Avenue move further west.

Initially, the city had intended to change 14 and 15 Avenues to one-way streets between Macleod and 14 Street S.W. in May, but plans changed after residents voiced concern.

“Residents wanted to see it phased in and out, rather than just going from Macleod Trail to 14 street all at once,” Bell said. “We realized that there wasn’t any reason that we couldn’t do that for them.”

Open House at McHugh House on June 6

Tuesday marks the last of a series of open houses held to address the new one-way construction detour.

The open house at the McHugh House at 1515 Centre Street runs between noon and 7 p.m.

Those who aren’t able to attend can view display boards on the City of Calgary’s website, then fill out an online comment form.

