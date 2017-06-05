RCMP are investigating violent street brawl in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a violent street fight that happened in Vernon early Sunday morning.

The brawl was recorded and posted on Facebook on Sunday.

One person was taken to hospital.

It was shortly after midnight when RCMP were called to a large brawl outside of Status nightclub.

Most of the people involved in the melee were already gone, but a 20 year old man was on the ground with several other men attending to him.

After being treated at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, the man was taken into custody due to his level of intoxication.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fight to call the Vernon-North Okanagan Detachment or Crimestoppers.