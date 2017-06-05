Canada
June 5, 2017 1:56 pm

Bacon murder trial will continue after judge refuses to throw out charges

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Abbotsford, BC - June 6, 2008 - STORY BY KIM BOLAN - Jonathan Bacon (right), walks in to court to face drug and weapons charges. one of accused. He was accompanied by a friend behind him and to the left, who was not identified. (Photo: Rick Collins/ Special to The Vancouver Sun) DOC005 cell: 1.604.845.1264 [PNG Merlin Archive]

Courtesy The Vancouver Sun
A A

Justice Allan Betton has determined that the trial for three men accused of killing Jonathan Bacon will continue.

WATCH: Bacon trial begins despite looming decision

Lawyers for the accused, Jujhar Khun-khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones, applied for the charges to be dropped because of the amount of time it took to go to trial.

In handing down his decision, Justice Betton told the court that he gave the matter “much reflection and consideration”.

The reasons for the decision will be given at a later date.

It was August of 2011 when Jonathan Bacon was gunned down outside of the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna.

WATCH:  Witnesses recall Jonathan Bacon shooting in Kelowna

The attack also wounded two other known gang members and two women.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bacon
Jonathan Bacon
Kelowna
Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News