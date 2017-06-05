Bacon murder trial will continue after judge refuses to throw out charges

Justice Allan Betton has determined that the trial for three men accused of killing Jonathan Bacon will continue.

WATCH: Bacon trial begins despite looming decision

Lawyers for the accused, Jujhar Khun-khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones, applied for the charges to be dropped because of the amount of time it took to go to trial.

In handing down his decision, Justice Betton told the court that he gave the matter “much reflection and consideration”.

The reasons for the decision will be given at a later date.

It was August of 2011 when Jonathan Bacon was gunned down outside of the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna.

WATCH: Witnesses recall Jonathan Bacon shooting in Kelowna

The attack also wounded two other known gang members and two women.