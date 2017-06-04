Saskatoon police searching for missing teen
Saskatoon police are searching for a missing teen.
Honey Arthur, 15, was last seen at Aden Bowman High School at around 11:30 a.m. CT on Friday, June 2.
Arthur is five-foot tall, around 120 pounds, with blond hair cut in a “bob” style with faded pink and blue highlights.
She was last known to be wearing a black tank top, burgundy skirt and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arthur is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
