Saskatoon police searching for missing teen

Saskatoon police are searching for a missing teen.

Honey Arthur, 15, was last seen at Aden Bowman High School at around 11:30 a.m. CT on Friday, June 2.

READ MORE: Two years since Kandice Singbeil went missing in Saskatoon

Arthur is five-foot tall, around 120 pounds, with blond hair cut in a “bob” style with faded pink and blue highlights.

She was last known to be wearing a black tank top, burgundy skirt and black flip-flops.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali missing for 1 year

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arthur is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.