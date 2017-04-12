Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali missing for 1 year

Wednesday marks one year since a Yorkton, Sask. teenager went missing.

Mekayla Bali, 17, was last seen at a bus depot in Yorkton, Sask. on April 12, 2016. Staff at the depot said she did not buy a ticket.

Police said on that day, Mekayla left Sacred Heart High School shortly after arriving, then briefly stopped at a pawn and bargain shop and at a bank.

She then went to Tim Hortons before returning to her high school before noon. Bali left Sacred Heart High School and went to the bus terminal where she bought lunch at a restaurant. She was seen leaving the depot around 1:45 p.m. CT.

WATCH: Timeline of Mekayla Bali’s whereabouts on the morning of April 12, 2016, with the exception of approximately one hour between 10:45 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.



Mekayla’s mother, Paula Bali, last saw Mekayla, who was 16 at the time, when Paula dropped her off at school at April 12, 2016.

On July 20, 2016 the Missing Children Society of Canada said a child search alert for Bali had been activated in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Paula has travelled to Vancouver multiple times to follow up on tips and leads she has received. However, she says there isn’t more additional news about Mekayla’s whereabouts. She also said Mekyala’s disappearance is out of character.

“I think that’s the most difficult thing is trying to cope with the loss of someone,” Paula said.

“We hope she’s not lost forever; we just need to find her. Her siblings have struggled very must with trying to understand what has happened to Mekayla and I have to admit I struggle with that as well. So there’s been a lot of stress and strain. It’s been extraordinarily difficult.”

RCMP and Mekayla’s family will be holding a press conference at RCMP headquarters at 1 p.m. CT.

“I think the answers are not far from home. Whether it’s in the City of Yorkton or this province, someone knows something,” Paula said.

“People don’t just vanish.”

Mekayla is described as Caucasian, 5’2”, 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She also goes by the name Mekayla Niebergall.

She is known to change her appearance. Police say her reddish hair can be dyed blond or other colours. Bali is also known to wear her hair down, pulled back, straight or wavy.

Bali sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses and a teal/mint-coloured infinity scarf.