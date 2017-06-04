Regina group uses welcome signs as a way to combat racism

The Heritage Community Association is hoping to spread a message of acceptance and welcoming with a sign blitz held on Saturday.

Over 1,000 signs that say ‘I’m glad we’re neighbours,’ in English and Arabic are available.

The word welcome is also translated in 18 languages, that all had a special connection to the Heritage neighbourhood.

“A lot of us at the association have been hearing about a lot of racism and Islamophobia that has been happening recently here and across North America. We wanted to do something to respond and send the message to new comers in our communities that we want them to feel safe here, that we welcome people from all over the world in our neighbourhood,” the Executive Director of Heritage Community Association, Shayna Stock said.

“Putting a sign on your lawn is not going to solve racism, but it’s meant to be a symbol of broader actions and we encourage people to take a sign, to also be engaging in other ways to prevent and eliminate racism in their neighbourhood’s.”

The signs can be seen on front yards and business windows.

People who don’t live in the Heritage neighbourhood can purchase a sign from the association for $10.