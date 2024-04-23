Fort Edmonton Park celebrates 50th year by ‘bringing history to life’

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Edmonton Park is celebrating its 50th year in operation this season.

Fort Edmonton Park opened its doors on May 17, 1974 and welcomed 91,669 visitors in its first year. Over the last half-century, the facility in the North Saskatchewan River valley has grown into a cherished cultural landmark in the city.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be celebrating 50 years of Fort Edmonton Park,” said Darren Dalgleish, president and CEO of Fort Edmonton Management Company.

“Our park provides a unique educational and immersive experience that you truly can’t find anywhere else.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our park provides a unique educational and immersive experience that you truly can't find anywhere else."

As Alberta’s premier living history museum, one of the park’s main commitments over the last five decades has been to bring history to life by offering immersive cultural heritage programs.

In 2021, the park opened its Indigenous Peoples Experience, which celebrates the city’s diverse First Nations and Métis peoples’ histories, cultures and experiences.

Story continues below advertisement

Other offerings at the park include paranormal tours, cultural workshops, the historic Capitol Theatre and DARK, which includes three experiences meant to haunt people to their very core at Halloween.

1:58 Indigenous Peoples Experience at the heart of Fort Edmonton Park reopening

Fort Edmonton Park is marking its 50th year with the theme “Bringing History to Life.” The theme is meant to pay homage to the “community spirit that has been at the heart of its journey,” the park said in a news release Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“From Chief Factor Christina McKnight carrying the Hudson’s Bay Company traders’ banner through the park’s centre courtyard in 1974 to the vibrant present, where Edmontonians and tourists alike share in its historical tapestry, the park’s legacy of wahkohtowin (kinship, relationship, and community) thrives to this day,” the park said in a news release.

The park hopes Edmontonians will join in the 50th anniversary celebrations by sharing their favourite memories and stories of Fort Edmonton Park on social media using the hashtag #FORTED50.

Story continues below advertisement

People are encouraged to share their stories and pictures right away, as they will be shown on opening weekend at the Capitol Theatre.

“We take pride that we have an opportunity to celebrate, share and educate our city on its rich history while providing fun experiences that will last a lifetime for children and families,” Dalgleish said.

“We hope everyone will share their stories and experiences of the park with us this year.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We hope everyone will share their stories and experiences of the park with us this year."

Fort Edmonton Park opens for the 2024 season on May 18. The park will be giving away 50 family passes during the anniversary weekend in May.