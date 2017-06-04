1 in hospital after stabbing in East York
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in East York Sunday.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. about and altercation between two men at Woodbine and Mortimer Avenues.
One person was stabbed during the altercation and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A second person is in police custody and is facing charges.
