June 4, 2017 10:55 am
Updated: June 4, 2017 10:56 am

1 in hospital after stabbing in East York

One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing in East York. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in East York Sunday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. about and altercation between two men at Woodbine and Mortimer Avenues.

One person was stabbed during the altercation and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person is in police custody and is facing charges.

 

 

 

