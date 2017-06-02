Health
June 2, 2017 5:35 pm

Doctors found to avoid temporary closure of Oliver hospital E-D

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Emergency Department at the Oliver hospital will remain open.

The Emergency Department at the hospital in Oliver will not close this weekend because of a staff shortage as previously announced.

Interior Health has been able to fill vacant shifts for physician coverage at the South Okanagan General Hospital.

“IH appreciates the support of physicians in addressing this situation and for their ongoing collaboration to work toward a long-term, sustainable solution for SOGH ED coverage,” states a news release.

The region has been struggling with a doctor shortage for more than a year.

The former chief of staff, Dr.Peter Entwistle, recently resigned over staffing problems in the emergency room and other operational issues.

