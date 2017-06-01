3 youths arrested after student stabbed at Mississauga high school

Peel Regional Police say three youths have been arrested after a student was stabbed at a Toronto-area high school Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga.

Police said there was an altercation between four students inside a classroom and a 15-year-old was stabbed.

Two 16-year-old males were arrested at the scene and a third fled before being caught later in the day.

Police said the stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The high school was placed into lockdown during the incident and several other schools in the area were placed in hold and secure.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident between “known parties.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call investigators at the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233.