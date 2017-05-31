New Saskatchewan drivers under the spotlight during June

New Saskatchewan drivers will be in the spotlight during June’s SGI traffic safety blitz.

Police across the province will be ensuring new drivers and motorcycle riders are following restrictions they are under in their respective graduated driver’s licence program.

Earl Cameron, the executive vice-president of the Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) auto fund, said one reason they are focusing on new drivers is to ensure they become safe drivers.

“As they are still learning to drive, we want new drivers to be one hundred per cent focused on the task at hand,” Cameron said in a statement.

That includes zero tolerance impaired driving.

“One of the most important things for new drivers and riders to know is that there is absolutely zero tolerance for alcohol or drugs before driving,” Cameron stated.

SGI officials said drivers aged 19 and under made up seven per cent of the province’s driving population between 2011 and 2015, but were involved in 11 per of all collisions.

Young drivers represented 10 per cent of drivers killed and 12 per cent of drivers seriously injured during that same time period.

During June, police will be ensuring new drivers are following their restrictions.

The penalties for not doing so include a ticket, loss of licence and/or loss of points under the safe driver recognition program.

Those caught driving under the influence will lose their licence for 60 days for a first offence, along with having the vehicle impounded for three days.

New drivers are also prohibited from using cellphones while driving – even hands free. The penalty is $280 and four demerit points.