Sask. impaired driving numbers up from last year

Impaired driving in Saskatchewan increased from the same time last year, according to the latest statistics from SGI.

According to SGI, there were 353 offences related to impaired driving last month, 45 more than 308 seen in December 2015.

“It’s certainly disappointing. After extensive coverage in the media about safe ride options, increased enforcement and the tougher impaired driving laws that would be coming into effect on Jan. 1, 2017, people are still choosing to drive when they shouldn’t,” Earl Cameron, executive vice president of the auto fund said in a statement.

This past December, 10 people were charged with having a blood-alcohol content (BAC) between .04 and .08. They received a three-day licence suspension, four demerit point on their driving record and must complete a driving without impairment course.

Three-hundred-and-forty Criminal Code charges were laid for driving while legally impaired or refusing to give a breath test when demanded by police.

Upon conviction, those drivers will lose their licence for a year, lose up to 20 points on their driving record and pay penalties up to $17,750. They will also attend a three-day driving without impairment program and have an ignition lock installed in their vehicle for at least one year when they get their licence back.

Saskatchewan has passed tougher laws on impaired driving, which took effect on Jan. 1. Experienced drivers charged for the first time with a blood alcohol (BAC) level over .04 will have their vehicle seized for three days. For drivers 21 years of age or younger, and all new drivers, there will be zero tolerance.

Ignition locks are mandatory for all drivers who have a BAC of .16 or greater or refuse to provide a breath sample.

For a first offence, the mandatory ignition lock is now required for two years. A second offence requires the use of an ignition lock for five years and one is required for 10 years for a third or subsequent offence.

Police also issued tickets for 2.894 speeding violations, 282 distracted driving offences (144 for cellphone use) and 167 tickets for inappropriate or no seatbelt/child safety seat.