Saskatoon police seize loaded rifle during traffic stop

A loaded rifle was seized by Saskatoon police officers during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Officers stopped the suspicious vehicle just after midnight in a back alley in the 1000-block of Idylwyld Drive North.

A search of the vehicle turned up the loaded weapon along with bear mace, a knife and a bat.

A 23-year-old man is facing a number of firearm-related charges including careless use of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was also charged with possession of meth.