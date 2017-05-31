Saskatoon police seize loaded rifle during traffic stop
A loaded rifle was seized by Saskatoon police officers during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Officers stopped the suspicious vehicle just after midnight in a back alley in the 1000-block of Idylwyld Drive North.
A search of the vehicle turned up the loaded weapon along with bear mace, a knife and a bat.
A 23-year-old man is facing a number of firearm-related charges including careless use of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.
He was also charged with possession of meth.
