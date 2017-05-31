Crime
May 31, 2017 11:00 am

Saskatoon police seize loaded rifle during traffic stop

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Loaded rifle found by Saskatoon police patrol officers during a search of a suspicious vehicle.

File / Global News
A loaded rifle was seized by Saskatoon police officers during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Officers stopped the suspicious vehicle just after midnight in a back alley in the 1000-block of Idylwyld Drive North.

A search of the vehicle turned up the loaded weapon along with bear mace, a knife and a bat.

A 23-year-old man is facing a number of firearm-related charges including careless use of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was also charged with possession of meth.

