Longtime Ontario lemonade stand is still going strong nearly two decades later

It’s the time of year you’ll begin to see fresh lemonade stands popping up in your neighbourhood. However, for Amanda’s Lemonade Stand, it has been in business for the last 19 years.

“We were going on the Heart and Stroke Ride for Heart and coming home we were passing a lemonade stand, and being two years old, I asked my mom if I could have one and she said, ‘Sure,’” said Amanda Belzowski, founder of Amanda’s Lemonade Stand.

Amanda’s Lemonade Stand has raised more than $210,000 to date for numerous charities supporting cardiac care for children, both here at home and abroad.

Now that Amanda is grown up and in university, she has passed the torch to her 10-year-old brother, Joshua Belzowski.

As for why Joshua wanted to take over the stand, he said he wants to prove that the smallest people can have the biggest impact.

“I really wanted to keep the saying that, ‘You’re never too little to make a big difference in the world and no efforts too small to change the world,'” said Joshua.

“I wanted to have other people not look at us and say, ‘Oh, you’re too young.'”

Not only is Amanda Joshua’s older sister, but she acts as a mentor to the young CEO and she is encouraging and teaching him along the way.

Since the long-time lemonade stand grew in popularity, this year it’s changing things up by moving to Downsview Park from their front lawn on June 16.

“We’re going to be raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life,” explained Joshua.

“It’s not just our charity, it’s all charities coming together and making a difference in the world.”

With each passing year, the exuberant duo continue to help change the world one glass lemonade at a time.