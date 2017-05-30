View full results

Nova Scotia Election 2017

May 30, 2017

Live Nova Scotia election coverage: polls to close at 8 p.m.

The 2017 Nova Scotia election comes to a close on Tuesday night, with polls closing at 8 p.m.

The Liberals, lead by Stephen McNeil, will be vying for their second consecutive election victory while also hoping for the second back-to-back majority the province has seen since 1988. The N.S. Progressive Conservatives led by Jamie Baillie will look to form government after eight years on the opposition benches — four of which as the third party. Meanwhile, Gary Burrill’s N.S. NDP are hoping to come back from their massive election defeat in 2013 which saw them go from the governing party to third party status.

Global News will have full coverage of the results as they roll in, with a livestream at the top of this page and live blog at the bottom.

There are a number of ways to catch Global News coverage of the Nova Scotia 2017 election:

  • Election special starts on Global News at 8 p.m., when polls close
  • Decision NS broadcast livestream on , as well as on Global Halifax’s Facebook page.
