Live Nova Scotia election coverage: polls to close at 8 p.m.

The 2017 Nova Scotia election comes to a close on Tuesday night, with polls closing at 8 p.m.

The Liberals, lead by Stephen McNeil, will be vying for their second consecutive election victory while also hoping for the second back-to-back majority the province has seen since 1988. The N.S. Progressive Conservatives led by Jamie Baillie will look to form government after eight years on the opposition benches — four of which as the third party. Meanwhile, Gary Burrill’s N.S. NDP are hoping to come back from their massive election defeat in 2013 which saw them go from the governing party to third party status.

