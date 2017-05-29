Bike lane construction starts summer 2017 on Calgary’s Northmount Drive

The City of Calgary is ready to start construction on Phase 1 of the Northmount Drive Improvement Project.

The first phase will include an advance left turn signal for transit, a new bus bay and pedestrian improvements at both Carol Drive and Cambrian Drive N.W.

To read more about the project, visit the city’s website here

Bike lanes will also be extended to Carol Drive N.W., creating a bicycle connection through the intersection at 14 Street.

“Northmount Drive has been an issue for many years,” Councillor Druh Farrell said.

“Over the years, I’ve been hearing from constituents along Northmount Drive that it is unsafe.

“There’s a lot of speeding in the areas around the schools…So the parents of kids who attend those schools have been asking for some ability to calm traffic.”

Northmount Drive connects the communities of Collingwood, Charleswood and Brentwood. There are six schools between 14 Street and Northland Drive. Many parents say biking to class would be great if it were safer.

“It’s very bad between Collingwood School and St. Francis High School,” said Veronica Suarez, whose son goes to Collingwood School.

“Today I am picking up my son by bike so I want them to get used to biking. But I would be scared in the morning, especially because of the traffic. Mothers, we are always rushing with the car, and we don’t pay attention sometimes,” Suarez said.

A city parking study showed that most of the on-street parking on Northmount Drive is used less than 50 per cent of the time.

But Councillor Sean Chu says residents are telling him they are angry about the proposed bike lanes.

“I think it’s the wrong place to put it and it is nothing but anti-car,” Chu said. “They want to take the roadway away from people and that’s wrong. Let’s do it on Capri Avenue or on another side street. That makes so much sense.”

The entire project stretches from Northland Drive to 14 Street and will be completed in phases.

The city is hosting an information session on the project Tuesday, May 30 at Cambrian Heights Community Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.