Crime
May 29, 2017 1:35 pm

Police investigating swastika, other racist graffiti found in Woodstock, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say Woodstock's Springbank Snow Countess Monument was defaced sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

AM980
A A

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – Police say they’re investigating multiple reports of racist and profane graffiti in Woodstock, Ont.

They say a swastika was painted on a monument late Sunday or early Monday.

The Springbank Snow Countess Monument was erected in 1937 to honour a record-setting milk producing Holstein Friesian cow.

READ MORE: Mississauga parents find racist graffiti after visiting park the day before, police investigating

In seven other incidents, black spray paint was used to write racist comments and profanities on vehicles, garage doors, a church, and the side of a house.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incidents to contact investigators.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Springbank Snow Countess Monument
woodstock cow monument
Woodstock crime
Woodstock Ontario
Woodstock police
woodstock swastika

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News