Saskatoon-based firm named as lead project managers for Optimist Hill

A Saskatoon-based company has been named as the lead project managers for the phase one development of the Optimist Hill project at Diefenbaker Park.

Catterall & Wright Consulting Engineers will design and implement the first phase of the project, Build the Hill.

“We are excited for the opportunity to participate in a project of this nature, which will be an exciting new addition to the recreational facilities available to the Saskatoon community,” Ryan Rogal, the principal design engineer at the company, said in a release.

The plan will see the hill raised by just over 30 feet, creating 400 feet of usable slope.

Phase one includes a tube hill park, a snow terrain park, and snowboard and skiing areas. It will also include a conveyor belt lift, expansions to the existing toboggan runs and a small children’s hill.

The Optimist Hill campaign recently received a boost from the McMorris Foundation.

Saskatchewan snowboarders Craig and Mark McMorris donated $10,000 to the campaign to build the winter park.

If all goes as planned, it could be up and running for this winter.